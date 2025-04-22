Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Huisman to Equip Capital Offshore’s PSVs with Four Cranes

(Credit: Huisman)
(Credit: Huisman)

Crane specialist Huisman has signed a contract with Greek shipowner Capital Offshore for the delivery of four Knuckle Boom Cranes, which will be fitted on new platform supply vessels (PSVs).

The cranes will be installed on the new MMC-designed PSVs currently under construction at the Fujian Mawei shipyard, and destined for operations in the Brazilian market.

Boasting a lifting capacity of 100 mt each, the cranes are designed to operate at depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The cranes are equipped with Huisman’s proprietary Active Heave Compensation (AHC) System, which connects their electric setup to the vessel’s DC grid, enabling efficient interaction with the vessel’s electrical energy storage system.

This integration is said to reduce the net energy consumption of offshore lifting operations.

The cranes will be integrated with the Kongsberg-designed power grid onboard the vessels.

“Our cranes are engineered to deliver exceptional performance and reliability in the most demanding offshore environments, and we look forward to supporting Capital Offshore in their operations. We see this as the start of a strong and lasting partnership, built on a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and operational excellence,” said David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman.

