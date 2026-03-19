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Saipem FlatFish Underwater Drone Completes Petrobas Test Campaign

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© pvl - stock.adobe.com
© pvl - stock.adobe.com

FlatFish, Saipem’s underwater inspection drone, has successfully completed a key phase under the contract awarded by Petrobras in 2023 for the development and testing of an autonomous robotic solution. These were Functional Acceptance Tests, executed in a controlled environment, aimed at verifying that all the functions required by the contract meet the technical and operational standards established before deployment on the field.

Following the positive tests outcome, Petrobras has been able to grant approval to proceed with the final phase of the project, which aims at the full implementation of the FlatFish technology in a real offshore environment in the ultra-deep waters of Brazil.

The testing campaign was held at Saipem’s underwater drone testing facility in Italy, in Trieste, at the presence of Petrobras representatives, and showcased the full operational capabilities of FlatFish.

Indeed, throughout the Tests campaign the drone executed multiple fully autonomous inspection missions including structure and pipeline inspections, cathodic protection measurements, and wall‑thickness assessments.

FlatFish, a hybrid and fully autonomous underwater inspection drone, has been developed as part of “Hydrone”, Saipem’s underwater robotics program aimed at industrializing a family of underwater robots capable to perform complex, autonomous inspection tasks at depths of up to 3,000 meters.

Technology Industry News Activity Drone Sea Trial Underwater Drone

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