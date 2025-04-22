Vallourec Gets Line Pipes Supply Contract for Petrobras’ Buzios Field

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a contract with Allseas to supply line pipes for Búzios 10 offshore project located at the Búzios field, operated by Petrobras.

The contract represents nearly 18,000 tons of subsea seamless premium carbon steel line pipes, for the risers and flowlines. It also includes an optional scope of almost 5,000 tons.

Located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Búzios is one of the world's largest deepwater fields.

This field represents a significant part of the Brazilian oil company's operations. The field’s production is expected to substantially increase as five additional units are set to begin operations by 2028.

The contract also includes Vallourec's Pipe Navigator solution, a centralized digital portal that offers instant access to up-to-date contractual documentation, data and analysis covering every aspect of its line pipe projects.

The entire production will be carried out at our cutting-edge facility in Jeceaba in Minas Gerais, Brazil, to ensure high local content and a reduced carbon footprint.

“This contract reinforces our strategic positioning in Brazil, one of our key markets for complex offshore projects. It also serves as legacy to our ability to deliver premium tubular solutions, fully manufactured in Brazil.

“This contract also validates the investment strategy implemented over the past three years to enhance our industrial performance and meet the most demanding requirements of our customers,” said Philippe Guillemot, Group's Chairman and CEO.