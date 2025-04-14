EnerMech Gets Anasuria FPSO Services Job in North Sea

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has been awarded a three-year cranes and lifting services contract for the Anasuria floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, east of Aberdeen in the central North Sea.

Secured following a competitive tendering process, the contract, awarded directly by Anasuria Operating Company (AOC), builds on the existing relationship established through the previous duty holder since October 2020.

AOC acts as the installation and pipeline operator for the vessel and cluster.

EnerMech will continue to provide its core crew of crane operator / mechanics to conduct maintenance and operations, as well as additional personnel for any major maintenance and project-related work.

A dedicated onshore support team will be backed by cranes and lifting technical expertise and engineering and technical support from the organization’s Aberdeen office.

“This award is another strong endorsement of our expertise in delivering critical lifting and maintenance solutions in the North Sea and supporting FPSOs. It highlights the growing confidence in EnerMech’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality solutions for the offshore industry,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr, EnerMech’s CEO.