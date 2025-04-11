Preview: Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2025

From June 18-20, 2025, the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition will return to Tokyo Big Sight, convening global energy leaders, influential policymakers, and industry executives to advance Japan’s energy transition, investment landscape, and strategic role in the global energy system. Co-hosted by JERA and Tokyo Gas, this high-level platform will once again provide critical insight into the country’s evolving energy strategy under the Seventh Strategic Energy Plan.
Held amid rising global energy demand, increasing geopolitical complexity and intensifying decarbonisation targets, Japan’s flagship energy platform will address the dual imperatives of energy security and sustainability. This year’s Summit will provide a critical forum to examine solutions that advance clean energy adoption, enable resilient infrastructure, and foster international cooperation.
Confirmed speakers include:
The Strategic Summit programme will feature thematic discussions on:
Running in parallel, the Technical Conference will convene engineers, project developers, and R&D leaders to present practical solutions on wide-ranging topics including; grid digitalisation, battery technologies, carbon capture and storage, and next-generation nuclear systems.
The Climatetech Theatre, a dedicated platform within the exhibition, will host expert-led panels on scaling renewable energy integration, evaluating the commercial viability of fusion energy, and advancing CCUS technologies. In addition, the Energy Innovators Challenge will cast a spotlight on breakthrough ideas and start-up solutions, addressing some of the most urgent challenges in the global energy transition.
While the content stages bring together industry leaders, policymakers, technical experts, and innovators for high-level dialogue, the exhibition is where strategy is translated into implementation. Serving as a dynamic international platform, it showcases the technologies, infrastructure, and services critical to delivering Japan’s energy transformation. With participation from leading companies including Aramco Gas, ADNOC, Chevron, JOGMEC, JERA, Tokyo Gas, Engie, Ebara Corporation, Kraken Technologies and Cheniere, the exhibition floor will highlight market-ready innovations across LNG infrastructure, hydrogen and ammonia deployment, renewable systems, carbon management, and digital solutions, reinforcing Japan’s position at the forefront of energy security, decarbonisation, and clean technology investment.