Sunda Energy Starts Environmental Consultation for Chuditch-2 Well Drilling Plans

© namning / Adobe Stock
Sunda Energy, the AIM-quoted exploration and appraisal company focused on gas assets in Southeast Asia, has submitted environmental impact drafts for the drilling of Chuditch-2 appraisal well off Timor-Leste for public consultation.

Sunda Energy filed drafts for the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Environmental Management Plan (EMP) to the Timor-Leste regulator Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo (ANP).

The draft EIS and EMP incorporate results from the environmental baseline survey conducted at the location in January 2025.

The plans are related to the drilling of the planned Chuditch-2 appraisal well on Timor-Leste Production Sharing Contract TL-SO-19-16.

Sunda Energy is the operator of the license through its subsidiary SundaGas, holding 60% stake, with Timor Gap as its partner with remaining 40% interest.

The company has previously delayed the drilling of the Chuditch-2 well, principally due to overrunning drilling activities of other operators using the preferred rig.

The public consultation will run for a statutory period of 14 days, after which SundaGas will submit final versions of these documents to ANP for review and approval.

