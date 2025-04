Brazil's Petrobras is weighing opportunities from an oil block auction set to take place this year in India, said the state-run oil firm's head of exploration and production, Sylvia dos Anjos, on Thursday.

Petrobras has already collected data to analyze the potential of the offshore areas on offer in deep and ultra-deep waters, said Anjos, but no decision has been made on whether the firm will make a bid.





