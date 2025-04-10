Subsea7 Secures Contract Extension for Seven Viking Subsea Vessel

Eidesvik Seven Chartering, a joint venture company between Subsea7 and Eidesvik Offshore, has entered into an agreement with Subsea7 to extend the contract for the subsea vessel Seven Viking.

Subsea7 declared the remaining option for 2026 and 2027 was added as a firm year in addition to an option for 2028.

The 2027 and 2028 rates are based on current market terms.

“We are very pleased to see this new contract for Seven Viking and look forward to continuing our long and strong collaboration with Subsea7,” said Helga Cotgrove, CEO of Eidesvik.

Seven Viking is an IRM, light construction, scale treatment and diving support services vessel, built in 2013.

With the length of 106.5 m, and breadth of 24.5m, it can accommodate 90 people.

The vessel features a 135 t AHC offshore crane, as well as two work-class ROVs, and one observation class ROV.