DOF Gets Subsea Mooring Installation Job in Asia Pacific

Norwegian offshore supply vessel operator DOF Group has secured a contract for subsea mooring installation services in Western Australia.

Under the contract, DOF will use Skandi Hercules construction support vessel (CSV) with for moorings and installation subsea services.

The scope of work includes DOF’s in-house project management and engineering, procurement and logistics support services.

Skandi Hercules CSV has two permanently installed WROV systems and a 250Te AHC crane

Offshore execution in West Australian waters is scheduled in the third quarter of 2025 with the vessel engaged on the project for approximately two months.

“The award secures substantial backlog for the APAC region in the second half of 2025, and we look forward to delivering a safe and successful project,” said Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group.