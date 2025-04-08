Libya's Mellitah Ready to Drill

Libya's Mellitah Oil and Gas Company said on Tuesday Norwegian contractor Borr Drilling's Vali rig will start drilling eight offshore gas wells for the group soon, with the aim of producing 160 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Mellitah, a joint venture between Libyan state oil firm (NOC) and Italy’s Eni, said the drilling operation would start within a couple of days and it is expected to finish within 15 months.

"This (production) will feed power plants, cement factories, and iron and steel plants, in addition to providing cooking gas," Mellitah said in its statement.

The company said the rig will drill in water depths ranging from 95 to 100 meters in offshore formation A.





(Reuters - Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

