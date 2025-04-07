Tyra II Gas Development Set to Go Full Steam from Next Week

The Tyra II project in the North Sea, Denmark’s largest offshore gas development, is expected to start operating at its full capacity from next week, following the issues with the equipment which have restricted its production.

Since March 4, 2025, the Tyra hub has been restricted to Harald production due to a breaker failure in the electrical high-voltage system, which required replacement parts.

BlueNord, the partner in the Tyra II project along with the operator TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden, has informed that the necessary replacement parts have been delivered offshore, and installation and testing is currently ongoing.

The full technical capacity from Tyra II is expected to be fully restored next week followed by a continuation of production ramp-up, according to BlueNord.

In February 2025, Tyra II achieved a gas export rate above 200 mmscfpd, marking a commissioning milestone and making a significant step forward in meeting the requirements to start distribution of gas from the project.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day once fully commissioned and operational.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.