RWE Conducts Rescue Operation Drills at Offshore Wind Farm

RWE has put its offshore rescue concept to a practical test in order to be as well prepared as possible for potential medical and other emergencies at its offshore wind farms.

In a six-hour rescue exercise at RWE's Nordsee Ost offshore wind farm, various scenarios for rescuing injured technicians were simulated under real conditions.

Operations at the wind farm were temporarily suspended for this purpose. RWE planned the exercise together with the German Association for Maritime Emergency Management (GMN).

A rescue helicopter and paramedics were deployed. After the successful completion everyone involved analyzed the rescue exercise at Heligoland.

A couple of scenarios were practiced, including that for an injured technician in wind turbine, as well as injured technician on service vessel.

“In the event of an emergency, we as the operator are responsible for rescue operations at our offshore wind farms. Our safety standards are correspondingly high and our teams know the emergency plans inside out. But how good a plan is only becomes apparent in practice.

“That's why we test our rescue concepts under real-life conditions. Many thanks to the RWE team and all the partners involved for their commitment. Together, we can make sure that every move is right in an emergency,” said Thomas Michel, COO RWE Offshore Wind.