Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam will invite oil companies to bid to develop three offshore oil blocks, the government said on Friday.

They include Block 17 in Cuu Long Basin and Block 10/11 and Block 10&11-1 in Nam Con Son Basin, all on Vietnam's continental shelf, the government said in a statement, adding that the bidding process will last until June 20.





(Reuters - Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)