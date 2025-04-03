BP Starts Up Cypre Gas Project Off Trinidad and Tobago

BP Trinidad and Tobago has started production from its Cypre gas project, off the southeast coast of Trinidad within the East Mayaro Block.

Cypre is one of BP’s 10 major projects expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027, announced as part of its reset strategy to grow the upstream.

Production from Cypre will make a significant contribution towards the 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production expected from these 10 projects.

Cypre is BP Trinidad and Tobago’s third subsea development. It will comprise seven wells tied back into its existing Juniper platform.

At peak, it is projected to deliver around 45,000 boed, approximately 250 million standard cubic feet of gas a day.

The first phase of the development, which included four wells, was completed at the end of 2024. The second phase is expected to start in the second half of this year.

“Our focus is on consistent execution and safe delivery of major projects like Cypre. The second of 10 major projects across our global portfolio that we expect to start up by 2027, Cypre is also the first of a series of projects we will be bringing online in Trinidad to deliver gas to the nation and add value for bp,” said William Lin, EVP gas and low carbon energy.

The Cypre development is BP’s second major start-up of 2025, following the start of production from the second development phase of the Raven field, offshore Egypt.

Cypre is 100% owned by BP Trinidad and Tobago which is owned by bp (70%) and Repsol (30%).