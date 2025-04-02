Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Kongsberg Bags Equipment Supply Order for DOF’s New OSV

(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)
Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to supply an integrated package of equipment for a new Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) being built for ship owner DOF.

The new 110-meter OSV, with a capacity to accommodate 164 people, is designed by MMC Ship Design and constructed at CRIST shipyard in Gdynia in Poland. The vessel will operate offshore Newfoundland, known for its harsh environmental conditions.

It will be equipped with a comprehensive range of Kongsberg Maritime systems, including the DC main switchboard, battery hybrid system, main power generator, thruster induction motor, and distribution transformer.

One of the biggest features is the DC electric system, which offers several advantages over traditional AC systems, including enhanced energy efficiency, reduced space and weight requirements, improved power quality, and better dynamic response.

These benefits make DC electrical systems increasingly favored for modern offshore vessels, particularly those focused on energy efficiency, hybrid propulsion, and advanced operational capabilities.

Kongsberg Maritime’s battery-hybrid propulsion system will comprise two 1MWh battery packs, this advanced system will be complemented by a DC electric system designed to ensure the highest operational efficiency.

With these innovations, the new ship is set to achieve fuel savings of up to 35% compared to similar vessels, marking a significant step forward in sustainable maritime technology, according to Kongsberg Maritime.

DOF has also selected a range of Kongsberg Maritime technology to support its offshore operations, for navigation, automation and control systems, as well as the company’s K-Pos Dynamic Positioning system.

