Petrobras Finds Hydrocarbons in Campos Basin Exploratory Well

Brazilian state-run oil and gas company Petrobras has identified the presence of hydrocarbons in the Campos Basin pre-salt, in an exploratory well of Norte de Brava block.

The hydrocarbons have been found in the well 1-BRSA-1394-RJS, located 105 km from the state of Rio de Janeiro, at a water depth of 575 meters.

The drilling of the well has been completed, and it is currently undergoing final wireline loggings.

The hydrocarbon-bearing interval has been detected by means of electrical logs, gas shows, and fluid sampling, which will later be characterized by laboratory analysis.

The consortium will continue the operations to fulfill the well’s drilling project up to the planned final depth and characterize the conditions of the reservoirs found.

This data will make it possible to assess the potential and direct the next exploratory activities in the area.

Norte de Brava block is an important asset for exploring the pre-salt potential, particularly in the Campos Basin.

The block was acquired in December 2022, in the first Cycle of the Open Acreage in the Production-Sharing, a bidding round organized by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP), under the Production Sharing regime, with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as the manager.

Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds a 100% working interest.