All Clear for Equinor to Drill North Sea Exploration Well

The Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil), the country’s offshore industry safety watchdog, has granted consent to Equinor for exploration drilling in an oil and gas block in the North Sea.

The consent is for block 24/11, part of production license 169, which is operated by Equinor with 57% working interest.

Other partners in the license are Petoro with 30%, and Vår Energi with 13% stakes.

Equinor will proceed to drill a 25/11-30 S/A well in the prospect called Lit, at water depth of 122 meters.

The drilling operation will be conducted Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig.

Deepsea Atlantic rig is sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment unit, which can operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig incorporates enhanced GVA 7500 designs. Its maximum drilling capacity is 10,670 meters.

