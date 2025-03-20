GBM Works' New Tech Challenges Noise Pollution in Wind Turbine Installation

GBM Works has made progress with the development of its Vibrojet technology, designed to address noise pollution affecting marine life during the installation of foundation piles by using vibrations and water jetting, instead of traditional piling methods.

In collaboration with MSA-Service and their data acquisition platform, multiped, the first large-scale tests of the technology are currently underway. The core of this technology, as GBM explains, lies in the application of water and vibrations.

"Instead of forcefully hammering a pile into the seabed, we use water and vibrations. We create within the monopile a fluid mixture that allows us to work with fluid resistance rather than soil resistance. By adding vertical vibrations, we can install the pile much more quietly," said Siemen Dasselaar, lead operations engineer at GBM Works.

Bubble curtains, traditionally used to dampen underwater noise, are no longer needed. Additionally, this method reduces steel usage in construction, potentially lowers CO₂ emissions, and achieves a deeper 'target depth' than if the vibro-hammer was used alone, according to the company.

The effectiveness of Vibrojet technology is being tested in two key projects. The SIMOX project brought together a consortium of leading companies to compare various installation techniques. Alongside SIMOX, the SIMPLE III project represents the final test phase before commercial application

The multiped platform offers configurable dashboards for different users, from observers to operators, ensuring that everyone has access to the right information.