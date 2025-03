Petrobras has extended the long-term contract for Skandi Buzios pipelay support vessel (PLSV), owned and operated by joint venture between DOF and TechnipFMC.

The existing contract has been extended from April 2025 to September 2026.

The PLSV Skandi Buzios went back on-hire to Petrobras on August 1, 2024.

The 146-meter-long Skandi Buzios, built in 2016, is designed for subsea construction, pipe laying, IRM, and ROV services up to 3000 m depth.