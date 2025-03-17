UK Appoints Cammell Laird Shipyard to Assess Future Market for OW Vessels

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, in partnership with the National Shipbuilding Office and the Crown Estate, have appointed Cammell Laird shipyard to carry out a detailed analysis of the future market opportunity for U.K.-built ships in offshore wind.

The work will help develop knowledge of how the U.K. can provide vessel manufacturing to support offshore wind, delivering jobs and economic investment to communities around the country.

With over 850GW of offshore wind capacity expected to be installed globally by 2050, there is a need for major growth in the production of Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) to support this expansion.

SOVs are designed to provide efficient servicing and maintenance of offshore wind farms by, in effect, becoming mobile offshore operations & maintenance bases. They are a crucial part of supporting the growth of offshore wind.

Analysis carried out by ORE Catapult shows that hundreds of these ships are likely to be in operation around the world in the years to come, with an associated global market of nearly $45.3 billion between now and 2050.

“This work will help us to better understand what needs done to make this a reality, and outline ways in which industry and government can work together to develop a successful and joined up approach to UK shipbuilding for offshore wind,” said Lauren Hadnum, Clean Maritime Manager at ORE Catapult.

“APCL Cammell Laird is delighted to have been selected to lead the UK SOV Manufacturing Business Case Development study. This project represents a significant step forward in strengthening the UK’s position in offshore renewable vessel manufacturing.

"As one of the UK’s largest and most established shipbuilders, we are committed to delivering a robust, evidence-based business case that will shape the future of sustainable shipbuilding and reinforce the UK's role in the global offshore wind supply chain.

"We look forward to working closely with ORE Catapult, The Crown Estate, and the National Shipbuilding Office to drive this vital initiative forward,” added Linton Roberts, APCL Group Chief Technology Officer.



