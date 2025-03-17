NKT Unveils Integrated Cable Monitoring Platform

NKT has launched an integrated cable monitoring platform designed to support continuous operation of on- and offshore power cables.

NKT’s new cable monitoring solution, a platform that integrates multiple sensors and combines technologies to provide a comprehensive overview of power cable conditions, aims to make power cable grids more reliable.

The platform combines data from various sensors and technologies, such as vessel location, acoustic sensing around the cable, depth of burial of the cable under the seabed, and conductor temperature.

By integrating and analyzing this data together, the platform can identify suspicious activities, such as vessels passing slowly, fishing equipment or anchors being pulled near the cable, and other risks that could lead to cable damage.

When one or more parameters exceed predefined thresholds, the platform triggers an alert helping those monitoring the cable to take potential remediation actions and strengthen the grid’s resilience.

“Our new cable monitoring platform represents a significant advancement in ensuring the reliability and safety of power cables. By integrating multiple sensors into a single platform, we can provide situational awareness and proactive monitoring, which is crucial for maintaining up-time and preventing damage,” said Stefan Persson, Director, Cable Monitoring Solutions, Service & Installation at NKT.

The platform includes features that provide cable owners with detailed information about how the cable is performing as well as documentation, information from marine survey inspections, current stockpiling status of spare parts, and notifications for replacing parts nearing expiry.

According to NKT, this proactive approach helps in identifying focus areas to ensure the cable remains operational and improves the overall level of preparedness and the ability to take preventive measures.