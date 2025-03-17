Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Brings On Stream Halten East Field in Norwegian Sea

Subsea template installation for Halten East (Credit: Equinor)
Subsea template installation for Halten East (Credit: Equinor)

Equinor has started production at the Halten East development in the Norwegian Sea, two years following approval from Norwegian authorities.

Halten East is a tie-in development located in the Kristin-Åsgard area in the Norwegian Sea. Vår Energi and Petoro are partners. The development consists of six gas discoveries and flexibility for three prospects in addition, utilizing existing infrastructure and processing capacity at Åsgard B.

The plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved by authorities in February of 2023.

Now, gas from the first well Gamma is on stream two years later, on plan. The first phase consists of six wells from five discoveries. The second phase is planned in 2029. It will include a sidetrack and an additional three possible wells. The total investment of the project is around $843 million (NOK 9 billion) for both phases.

The reservoirs of Halten East contain gas and condensate. The recoverable reserves are estimated to be around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent from the discoveries. The gas will be sent to Kårstø from Åsgard B, from where it will be exported to Europe via pipeline.

In November 2024, Equinor acquired Sval Energi’s 11.8% share in the Halten East Unit, increasing its operating ownership to 69.5%. Other partners in the development are Vår Energi with 24.6%s stake, Petoro with 5.9%.

“We are starting up Halten East at a time where piped gas from Norway is in high demand and important for energy security. In a challenging cost and inflation environment, the project has been delivered both on time and within our cost estimate,” said Geir Tungesvik, executive vice president for projects, drilling, and procurement in Equinor.

Industry News Activity Europe Production Norwegian Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Techano Oceanlift)

Techano Oceanlift to Deliver Crane for Dual-Fuel Hybrid...
Tyra II Development (Credit: TotalEnergies)

Tyra II Faces Another Operational Setback

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Merger: Hendrik Veder Group (HVG) and Dutch Steel Fabricators (DSF)

Merger: Hendrik Veder Group (H

Woodside Drops Farm-In Plans for Namibia’s Orange Basin Block

Woodside Drops Farm-In Plans f

ExxonMobil, Woodside Take FID for $221M Gas Project Off Australia

ExxonMobil, Woodside Take FID

Koil Energy to Deliver Subsea Equipment for US Oil Project

Koil Energy to Deliver Subsea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine