CNOOC Starts Production at Two New Oil and Gas Projects

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has brought on stream two oil and gas projects offshore China, which feature 'intelligent technologies' for improved efficiencies and reduced carbon footprint.

The first project, Caofeidian 6-4 Oilfield Comprehensive Adjustment Project, is located in the western part of the Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 20 meters.

The main production facility is a new production wellhead platform, which leverages the adjacent existing facilities for development. According to CNOOC, 25 development wells are planned to be put into production, including 22 production wells and three water injection wells.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil property is light crude.

The second, Wenchang 19-1 Oilfield Phase II Project, is located in the western part of the Pearl River Mouth Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 125 meters.

The main production facility is a new drilling and production platform, which also leverages the adjacent existing facilities for development. CNNOC said that 13 development wells are planned to be put into production.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027. The oil property is medium crude.

Wenchang 19-1 Oilfield Phase II Project (Credit: CNOOC)

“The design concept of intelligent oil and gas fields were used in the two new projects. Some of the procedures, such as crude oil production, equipment maintenance, and safety management, were upgraded with intelligent technologies, to enhance the efficiency of hydrocarbon development,” CNOOC said in a statement.

The associated gas of Caofeidian 6-4 Oilfield Comprehensive Adjustment Project is reinjected back into the reservoir with gas injection compressors, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 13,000 tons per year.

Meanwhile, Wenchang 19-1 Oilfield Phase II Project utilizes a megawatt-level high-temperature flue gas ORC power generation unit, which is expected to generate up to 24 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and thus reduces carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 23,000 tons per year.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in both projects, and is the operator.