Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Hooks FPSO Installation Job Off Africa

Illustration (Credit: DOF)
Illustration (Credit: DOF)

Norwegian offshore supply vessel operator DOF Group has secured a contract for the installation of a floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit from an undisclosed client offshore Africa.

DOF will deliver project management, engineering, logistical services and offshore execution.

The contract value has been deemed ‘significant’ by DOF, which means its value is between $15 million and $25 million.

To carry out the installation duties, DOF plans to utilize two of its Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels.

The project is scheduled for execution in the second quarter of 2025 in Africa.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Africa AHTS Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Enauta/Archive)

Brava Energia, Shell Agree Oil Sale from Atlanta Field
(Credit: Vard)

Vard Cuts First Steel for Island Offshore’s Hybrid...

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

DOF Hooks FPSO Installation Job Off Africa

DOF Hooks FPSO Installation Jo

Brava Energia, Shell Agree Oil Sale from Atlanta Field

Brava Energia, Shell Agree Oil

OKEA Takes Stake in Aker BP-Operated Tverrdal Prospect in North Sea

OKEA Takes Stake in Aker BP-Op

First Foundations for 1.6GW German Offshore Wind Project Reach Dutch Port

First Foundations for 1.6GW Ge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine