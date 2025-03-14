SBM Offshore, Microsoft Team Up for Clean AI-Driven Floating Power Solutions

SBM Offshore has entered into a global collaboration agreement with Microsoft to develop standardized, AI-powered carbon-free floating power solutions to address the growing needs for carbon-free electricity.

This collaboration is set to transform industrial electrification by combining SBM Offshore’s deep expertise in scalable ocean energy infrastructure and Microsoft’s leadership in AI, cloud computing and digital sustainability solutions.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of floating power generation units to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable and dispatchable electricity for electrification and regional grid integration, while overcoming the barriers of conventional solutions in decarbonizing industrial energy use.

The collaboration will explore new ways to integrate cloud-based solutions, advanced analytics and AI into floating power generation.

Through AI-powered asset lifecycle assessment, real-time carbon measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) and predictive maintenance powered by Microsoft’s products, SBM Offshore’s floating solutions are expected to enhance system reliability, optimize energy efficiency and flexibility, reduce time to commission and operational costs to boost clean energy.

The first phase of this collaboration will focus on deploying floating gas power solutions with integrated Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), leveraging SBM Offshore’s collaboration with Norway’s Ocean-Power.

This model is also expected to serve as a blueprint for global expansion, supporting energy security and decarbonization objectives across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

“Together, we will be able to identify the best approach for industries to achieve firm, scalable, and investment-ready clean energy solutions., SBM Offshore’s expertise in floating energy infrastructure and Microsoft’s digital intelligence expertise will boost the energy transition and will enable companies to create a more sustainable and resilient energy ecosystem,” said Olivier Icyk, SBM Offshore’s CBO.

“Through our collaboration with SBM Offshore, we are exploring how AI-powered technology can help optimize and scale clean energy solutions in floating power applications,” added Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President, Energy and Resources Industry at Microsoft.