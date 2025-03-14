Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SBM Offshore, Microsoft Team Up for Clean AI-Driven Floating Power Solutions

Ocean-Power's offshore power hub concept (Credit: Ocean-Power)
Ocean-Power's offshore power hub concept (Credit: Ocean-Power)

SBM Offshore has entered into a global collaboration agreement with Microsoft to develop standardized, AI-powered carbon-free floating power solutions to address the growing needs for carbon-free electricity.

This collaboration is set to transform industrial electrification by combining SBM Offshore’s deep expertise in scalable ocean energy infrastructure and Microsoft’s leadership in AI, cloud computing and digital sustainability solutions.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of floating power generation units to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable and dispatchable electricity for electrification and regional grid integration, while overcoming the barriers of conventional solutions in decarbonizing industrial energy use.

The collaboration will explore new ways to integrate cloud-based solutions, advanced analytics and AI into floating power generation.

Through AI-powered asset lifecycle assessment, real-time carbon measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) and predictive maintenance powered by Microsoft’s products, SBM Offshore’s floating solutions are expected to enhance system reliability, optimize energy efficiency and flexibility, reduce time to commission and operational costs to boost clean energy.

The first phase of this collaboration will focus on deploying floating gas power solutions with integrated Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), leveraging SBM Offshore’s collaboration with Norway’s Ocean-Power.

This model is also expected to serve as a blueprint for global expansion, supporting energy security and decarbonization objectives across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

“Together, we will be able to identify the best approach for industries to achieve firm, scalable, and investment-ready clean energy solutions., SBM Offshore’s expertise in floating energy infrastructure and Microsoft’s digital intelligence expertise will boost the energy transition and will enable companies to create a more sustainable and resilient energy ecosystem,” said Olivier Icyk, SBM Offshore’s CBO.

“Through our collaboration with SBM Offshore, we are exploring how AI-powered technology can help optimize and scale clean energy solutions in floating power applications,” added Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President, Energy and Resources Industry at Microsoft.

Technology Industry News Activity Europe Floating Production North America Artificial Intelligence Carbon Capture

Related Offshore News

(Credit: MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting)

Palfinger Marine to Equip DOF’s New OSV
(Credit: Koil Energy)

Koil Energy, SubseaDesign Join Forces for Subsea Field...

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

DOF Hooks FPSO Installation Job Off Africa

DOF Hooks FPSO Installation Jo

Brava Energia, Shell Agree Oil Sale from Atlanta Field

Brava Energia, Shell Agree Oil

OKEA Takes Stake in Aker BP-Operated Tverrdal Prospect in North Sea

OKEA Takes Stake in Aker BP-Op

First Foundations for 1.6GW German Offshore Wind Project Reach Dutch Port

First Foundations for 1.6GW Ge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine