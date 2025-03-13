Gulf Marine Services Nets Two Jack-Up Contracts Extension

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a provider of jack-up support vessels for the global energy industry, has secured three-year contract extensions with a major National Oil Company (NOC) in the Middle East for two of its vessels.

These extensions, secured at enhanced rates, build on an existing agreement, reinforcing GMS’s strong partnership with the client and its continued commitment to supporting the region’s offshore energy operations.

GMS secured backlog now stands at $558 million, according to the company.

“This contract extension highlights the robust and ongoing demand for our vessels in the region, driving consistently high utilization rates across our fleet.

“It reflects the trust our clients place in GMS’s capabilities and reinforces our strong position in supporting the Middle East’s offshore energy sector,” said Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman.