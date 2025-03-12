ExxonMobil's Longtail to Produce Up to 1.5 BCFD of Gas

The eighth energy project in Guyana of a consortium led by U.S. major Exxon Mobil will produce up to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas and 290,000 barrels per day on condensate through a floating production facility that will have capacity to export the fuel, the group told the government.

The Longtail project's details, which include the development of the Longtail, Tripletail and Turbot discoveries off Guyana's coast, were included in the group's request for environmental authorization, published by Guyana's government and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.





