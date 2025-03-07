Denmark Gets Two Bids for Offshore CCS Sites

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has received two applications from companies that want to explore the potential for storing CO2 in the subsurface in the nearshore areas Inez, Lisa and Jammerbugt.

On January 9, the DEA opened a licensing round for exploration in the subsurface in certain nearshore areas offshore Denmark, with the deadline for applications set for March 6, 2025.

Applications for license for exploration and use of the subsoil for geological CO2 storage in the three nearshore areas have been received from CarbonCuts, and partnership made up from TotalEnergies EP Danmark and Mitsui & Co.

If licenses are granted, the subsurface will be thoroughly explored to determine whether it can be safely used to store CO2 in an environmentally sound manner.

“Denmark has good geological conditions and is an attractive place to explore for CO2 storage. CO2 storage is a very important part of the solution in the climate challenges we are in the middle off and something we all will benefit from. Furthermore, Denmark has the necessary framework to ensure timely CO2 storage, and in a manner that is safe for nature, and environment,” said Henrik Sulsbrück, head of CO2-storage (CCS) in DEA.

The DEA will now review the applications and evaluate the technical and financial capacity of the applicants, as well as the work programs outlined in their applications.

Before granting a license, the minister for climate, energy and utilities, Lars Aagaard, must present a report to the Climate, Energy and Utilities Committee of Parliament.