Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Italian and Norwegian Associations Deepen Offshore Wind Ties

Norway’s offshore wind association Norwegian Offshore Wind has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ANEV, the Italian National Wind Association to increase offshore wind cooperation.

The signing of the MoU sets a framework for extensive cooperation between the two organizations and is a natural next step for the offshore wind cooperation between these two markets.

The MoU covers cooperation in areas such as offshore wind, and power-to-x and energy storage from offshore wind.

Envisaged activities are conferences, workshops, market visits and networking activities for the companies in the two organizations.

“The Italian offshore wind market is attractive for our member companies, with a strong pipeline of floating offshore wind projects, an offtake model ready to be implemented into auctions this year and strong regional supply chains,” said Saverio Ventrelli, leader of the Working Group for Italy in Norwegian Offshore Wind.

“ANEV is fruitfully working with Italian companies and policy makers to make the most of the potential of offshore wind for the decarbonisation and energy independence of our country, and the signing of this MoU represents an important opportunity for Italian and Norwegian companies to work synergistically to achieve these goals,” added Davide Astiaso Garcia, Secretary General of ANEV.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: BP)

BP Slashes Renewables, Increases Oil and Gas Investments

First Steel Cut for North Star’s Hybrid-Electric SOV for...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

SeAH Wind Appoints Subcontractors for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

SeAH Wind Appoints Subcontract

Constellation Starts Trading on Euronext Growth Oslo Exchange

Constellation Starts Trading o

VAALCO Energy Secures Up to $300M Loan to Grow its Assets

VAALCO Energy Secures Up to $3

Italian and Norwegian Associations Deepen Offshore Wind Ties

Italian and Norwegian Associat

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine