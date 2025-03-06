Italian and Norwegian Associations Deepen Offshore Wind Ties

Norway’s offshore wind association Norwegian Offshore Wind has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ANEV, the Italian National Wind Association to increase offshore wind cooperation.

The signing of the MoU sets a framework for extensive cooperation between the two organizations and is a natural next step for the offshore wind cooperation between these two markets.

The MoU covers cooperation in areas such as offshore wind, and power-to-x and energy storage from offshore wind.

Envisaged activities are conferences, workshops, market visits and networking activities for the companies in the two organizations.

“The Italian offshore wind market is attractive for our member companies, with a strong pipeline of floating offshore wind projects, an offtake model ready to be implemented into auctions this year and strong regional supply chains,” said Saverio Ventrelli, leader of the Working Group for Italy in Norwegian Offshore Wind.

“ANEV is fruitfully working with Italian companies and policy makers to make the most of the potential of offshore wind for the decarbonisation and energy independence of our country, and the signing of this MoU represents an important opportunity for Italian and Norwegian companies to work synergistically to achieve these goals,” added Davide Astiaso Garcia, Secretary General of ANEV.