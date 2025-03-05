Japan and South Korea Look to Partner Up with US for Alaska Pipeline

Japan, South Korea and other countries want to partner with the United States in a "gigantic" natural gas pipeline in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, claiming they would invest "trillions of dollars each."

Trump said in an address to the U.S. Congress that the pipeline would be one of the largest in the world.

"Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner, with investments of trillions of dollars each," he said.





