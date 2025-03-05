Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Japan and South Korea Look to Partner Up with US for Alaska Pipeline

© NickEyes / Adobe stock
© NickEyes / Adobe stock

Japan, South Korea and other countries want to partner with the United States in a "gigantic" natural gas pipeline in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, claiming they would invest "trillions of dollars each."

Trump said in an address to the U.S. Congress that the pipeline would be one of the largest in the world.

"Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner, with investments of trillions of dollars each," he said.


(Reuters - Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Pipelines Industry News Activity Asia North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: Petronas)

Eni, Petronas to Set Up Joint Venture for Assets in...
(Credit: Chevron)

Chevron to Lay Off Up to 20% of Workforce by End of 2026

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Egypt Launches Bidding Round for Offshore Oil and Gas Blocks

Egypt Launches Bidding Round f

Expro Nets $10M in Contracts for OMV Petrom’s Black Sea Gas Project

Expro Nets $10M in Contracts f

Shearwater, TotalEnergies Ink Long-Term Marine Seismic Deal

Shearwater, TotalEnergies Ink

China Unveils Plans for New Offshore Wind Farms to Tackle Carbon Emissions

China Unveils Plans for New Of

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine