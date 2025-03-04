Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tampnet to Help Enable Remote Ops at Woodside’s Trion FPU

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)
Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Tampnet, a Norway-based provider of offshore connectivity services, has secured a fibre optic project and long-term service contract for fibre connectivity at Woodside’s Trion deepwater field in the Gulf of Mexico.

The fibre-based connectivity to shore for Trion will enable remote operations, safety and training capabilities which will be managed from a Woodside onshore facility based locally in Mexico.  

The additional subsea fibre cable of approximately 200km represents a significant addition to Tampnet’s existing fibre infrastructure in the deepwater region of the Gulf of Mexico, currently consisting of 1500 km of subsea fibre.

Trion field is located in the Perdido Fold Belt in Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Situated approximately 180 km off the Mexican coastline and 30 km south of the U.S.-Mexico maritime border,

Trion represents a pioneering greenfield development, poised to be the first production site from Mexico’s deepwater with potential for future discoveries to be tied back to Trion’s facilities.

Trion is an alliance between Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México (60%, operator) and Pemex Exploración y Producción (40%).        

“Offshore energy companies can now fully embrace digitalization and automation technologies, benefitting from real-time data analytics and AI-driven insights, irrespective of the offshore field’s location.

“In terms of data speeds, reliability and scalability, no other technologies can compete with fibre optics, which is why offshore field developments focused on safety, minimal carbon emissions and efficiency continue to prefer and invest in fibre to shore. This project also ties in perfectly with our ambitions for geographic expansion and long-term presence in Mexico,” said Elie Hanna, Tampnet CEO.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico FPU Fiber Optics Oil and Gas Maritime Connectivity

Related Offshore News

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Italy’s Saipem and Norway’s Subsea7 Merger to Create...
Ursa platform (Credit: Shell)

Shell to Buy ConocoPhillips' Stake in Ursa Platform in...

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Tampnet to Help Enable Remote Ops at Woodside’s Trion FPU

Tampnet to Help Enable Remote

Orlen and Equinor to Jointly Explore CCS Opportunities

Orlen and Equinor to Jointly E

Aramco Reports Over 12% Profit Fall in 2024

Aramco Reports Over 12% Profit

US Subsea Equipment Firm Sets Up Shop in Brazil

US Subsea Equipment Firm Sets

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine