Tampnet to Help Enable Remote Ops at Woodside’s Trion FPU

Tampnet, a Norway-based provider of offshore connectivity services, has secured a fibre optic project and long-term service contract for fibre connectivity at Woodside’s Trion deepwater field in the Gulf of Mexico.

The fibre-based connectivity to shore for Trion will enable remote operations, safety and training capabilities which will be managed from a Woodside onshore facility based locally in Mexico.

The additional subsea fibre cable of approximately 200km represents a significant addition to Tampnet’s existing fibre infrastructure in the deepwater region of the Gulf of Mexico, currently consisting of 1500 km of subsea fibre.

Trion field is located in the Perdido Fold Belt in Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Situated approximately 180 km off the Mexican coastline and 30 km south of the U.S.-Mexico maritime border,

Trion represents a pioneering greenfield development, poised to be the first production site from Mexico’s deepwater with potential for future discoveries to be tied back to Trion’s facilities.

Trion is an alliance between Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México (60%, operator) and Pemex Exploración y Producción (40%).

“Offshore energy companies can now fully embrace digitalization and automation technologies, benefitting from real-time data analytics and AI-driven insights, irrespective of the offshore field’s location.

“In terms of data speeds, reliability and scalability, no other technologies can compete with fibre optics, which is why offshore field developments focused on safety, minimal carbon emissions and efficiency continue to prefer and invest in fibre to shore. This project also ties in perfectly with our ambitions for geographic expansion and long-term presence in Mexico,” said Elie Hanna, Tampnet CEO.