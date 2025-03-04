Equinor Finds Oil at Mistral Exploration Well in Norwegian Sea

Equinor and its partners have made an oil discovery at Mistral exploration well, located in the southern Norwegian sea.

The well 6406/6-7S in the PL1119 license was drilled using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 4,024 meters and encountered a 47 meters thick gas/condensate column in a 99 meters thick middle Jurassic sandstone with good reservoir properties.

A comprehensive data acquisition has been carried out to assess the reservoir and fluid properties.

Preliminary estimates of recoverable oil equivalents are between 3 and 7 million standard cubic meters (MSm3), corresponding to 19 and 44 million barrels.

The PL1119 license group comprises Equinor (operator, 50% WI), Pandion Energy (20%), DNO Norge (10%) and OKEA (20%).

To remind, DNO and OKEA agreed to swap 10% interests in production licenses that contain Mistral and Horatio prospects back in December 2024.

As part of the agreement, DNO Norge is to swap a 10% working interest in PL 1119 containing the Mistral prospect, for a 10% working interest in PL 1109 containing the Horatio prospect. Effective date of the transaction is 1 January 2025.

The transaction is subject to formal approval by the Department of Energy.