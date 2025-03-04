Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Finds Oil at Mistral Exploration Well in Norwegian Sea

Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Equinor and its partners have made an oil discovery at Mistral exploration well, located in the southern Norwegian sea.

The well 6406/6-7S in the PL1119 license was drilled using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 4,024 meters and encountered a 47 meters thick gas/condensate column in a 99 meters thick middle Jurassic sandstone with good reservoir properties.

A comprehensive data acquisition has been carried out to assess the reservoir and fluid properties.

Preliminary estimates of recoverable oil equivalents are between 3 and 7 million standard cubic meters (MSm3), corresponding to 19 and 44 million barrels.

The PL1119 license group comprises Equinor (operator, 50% WI), Pandion Energy (20%), DNO Norge (10%) and OKEA (20%).

To remind, DNO and OKEA agreed to swap 10% interests in production licenses that contain Mistral and Horatio prospects back in December 2024.

As part of the agreement, DNO Norge is to swap a 10% working interest in PL 1119 containing the Mistral prospect, for a 10% working interest in PL 1109 containing the Horatio prospect. Effective date of the transaction is 1 January 2025.

The transaction is subject to formal approval by the Department of Energy.

