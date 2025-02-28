Correll Group Rebrands to SPIE Wind Connect

SPIE Global Services Energy, a subsidiary of SPIE, has announced that its wind power high voltage specialized entity Correll Group has changed its name to SPIE Wind Connect.

The name change follows the acquisition of Correll Group by SPIE in 2024.

SPIE Wind Connect will be focused on supporting the offshore and onshore wind industry, providing range of high voltage electrical engineering services across the full installation, operational and maintenance phases of wind farms.

A key part of its services is connecting the inter-array and export cables to facilitate the energization of the wind turbines.

“Looking ahead, SPIE Wind Connect’s vision expands beyond just cables and turbines. The specialized entity is committed to connecting renewable energy sources to the grid, playing a crucial role in integrating sustainable power into the global energy mix,” said Christophe Bernhart, Managing Director of SPIE Global Services Energy.