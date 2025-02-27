Empire Energy Offshore, Boom Logistics Join Forces for OW in Australia

Empire Energy Offshore has formed a strategic alliance with Boom Logistics, a provider of heavy lifting and logistics solutions, to strengthen Australia’s future offshore wind infrastructure.

The collaboration marks a pivotal advancement in the development of Australia’s offshore wind sector, prioritizing early stakeholder engagement and creating essential pathways for upskilling local service providers.

Empire Energy Offshore and Boom Logistics will work alongside key stakeholders to support the research, development, deployment, and long-term viability of offshore wind projects in the rapidly evolving market.

Long term, the alliance will offer a comprehensive range of services, including port infrastructure development, construction, engineering, heavy lifting, logistics, and expert consultancy.

Combining Boom Logistics’ experience in the Australian renewable energy construction and installation market with Empire Energy’s expertise in onshore and offshore project development and management, the strategic alliance is designed to streamline the offshore wind supply chain and accelerate the delivery of large-scale wind energy projects.

“This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand Australia’s offshore wind capabilities. By leveraging Boom Logistics’ industry-leading lifting and transport solutions, we are strengthening the supply chain and creating a more resilient infrastructure for the country’s renewable energy future,” said Mike Milledge, President of Empire Energy.

“Collaborating with Empire Energy presents a tremendous opportunity to showcase our expertise in large-scale logistics and lifting solutions. Together, we aim to support offshore wind projects with best-in-class services that drive efficiency, safety, and innovation,” added Ben Pieyre, CEO, Boom Logistics Limited.