Vår Energi Finds Oil Near Goliat Field in Barents Sea

Vår Energi has made an oil discovery in the operated Zagato exploration well near the Goliat field in the Barents Sea, marking a third oil discovery in a row the area.

The preliminary estimated gross recoverable resources encountered in the well are between 15 to 43 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

This comes in addition to the Countach discoveries announced last year, and brings the total gross estimated recoverable resources up to a high case reaching around 100 mmboe.

The discoveries continue to demonstrate the potential of the Goliat ridge, with estimated gross discovered and prospective recoverable resources increased to above 200 mmboe.

The Zagato discovery, is located 8 kilometers northeast of the Goliat FPSO, one of Vår Energi’s core areas on the NCS.

The Goliat ridge consists of a series of adjacent fault bounded prospects next to the Goliat field.

The three wells drilled so far on the Goliat ridge, Countach, Countach appraisal and Zagato, have discovered hydrocarbons in separate fault blocks, which significantly de-risks the prospectivity in the undrilled areas.

The good quality reservoirs found in the exploration wells, are similar to those in the producing Goliat field.

To complete the remaining potential delineation and accelerate the progress to development studies, a new 3D and a 4D seismic survey will be acquired during summer 2025 accompanied by the drilling of two further exploration/appraisal wells commencing around the end of the third quarter this year.

“Close proximity to existing infrastructure provides opportunity for a fast track, low emission, cost-efficient development utilizing available capacity at the Goliat FPSO, adding high value barrels.

“With additional wells being drilled this year, we see an opportunity to unlock significant additional resources as tie-back projects to Goliat. The recent discoveries continue to strengthen Vår Energi’s ability to sustain high value production of 350-400 kboepd in the longer-term,” said Torger Rød, COO at Vår Energi.

The Countach appraisal and Zagato wells are part of the planned two-year drilling campaign in the Barents Sea, a collaboration effort with Equinor targeting both infill production and exploration wells.

In total, Vår Energi plans to drill around 20 exploration wells in the Barents Sea region over a four-year period. After completing work at Zagato, the rig will be used to drill infill wells at the Goliat field before returning to the Goliat ridge later this year.

Vår Energi is the operator with 65% interest, while Equinor owns the remaining 35%.