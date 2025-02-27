Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA Looks into Cyprus Interconnector Project

© katestudio / Adobe Stock
© katestudio / Adobe Stock

Cyprus's Energy Minister, George Papanastasiou, said on Thursday that Abu Dhabi's TAQA is interested in investing in and supporting the delivery of an electricity connection project the country is developing.

The project is the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) cable which will link transmission networks of Europe to Cyprus in a project costing 1.9 billion euros ($2.12 billion), and later stretch to Israel.

Speaking at the Investopia conference in Abu Dhabi, Papanastasiou told Reuters that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has expressed interest in Cyprus's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and is seeking assets that are "ready to go."

Papanastasiou said that the possibility of entering a new licensing round with ADNOC for exploration purposes was not ruled out.

ADNOC previously expressed interest in Cyprus's emerging natural gas sector, the minister confirmed to Reuters in November.


(Reuters - Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Writing by Tala RamadanEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Middle East Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Mediterranean Sea Interconnectors

Related Offshore News

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Italy’s Saipem and Norway’s Subsea7 Merger to Create...
(Credit: Asso.subsea)

Asso.subsea Introduces Marine Technology Business Unit

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Germany Moves Toward Energy Independence but Falls Short of Climate Target

Germany Moves Toward Energy In

Subsea7 Marks 53% Profit Rise Ahead of Planned Saipem Merger

Subsea7 Marks 53% Profit Rise

Eni Takes 46% Quarterly Profit Hit

Eni Takes 46% Quarterly Profit

US Grants License Extension to Serica Energy for Rhum Field

US Grants License Extension to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine