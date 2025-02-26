Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Havila Shipping Reports Stable Q4 2024 Results

Copyright Sergey Kohl/AdobeStock
Copyright Sergey Kohl/AdobeStock

Havila Shipping ASA announces its Q4 2024 financial results, highlighting steady freight revenues, strong fleet utilization, and the successful completion of a major debt restructuring.

Key Financial Highlights (Q4 2024):

  • Freight revenues: NOK 148.0 million, consistent with Q4 2023 and up NOK 7.1 million from Q3 2024.
  • Fleet utilization: Maintained at 92%, with a higher average rate than the previous quarter.
  • Operating expenses: NOK 87.7 million, down NOK 1.6 million from Q4 2023 but up NOK 6.5 million from Q3 2024.
  • Operating income before depreciation: NOK 68.2 million (Q4 2023: NOK 72.9 million).
  • Profit before tax: NOK 2.6 million (Q4 2023: NOK 28.7 million).

Debt Restructuring and Balance Sheet Update:

  • Refinancing NOK 500 million in interest-bearing debt through agreements with three banks and two bond loan owners.
  • Conversion of NOK 522 million in non-interest-bearing debt into 123.3 million shares.
  • Havila Holding converted NOK 46 million into 128.1 million shares to maintain a 50.96% ownership stake.
  • Book value of the fleet: NOK 1,173.6 million as of 31/12/24.
  • Total long-term debt: NOK 499.6 million, consisting of loans from Havila Finans AS.

Operational Overview:

  • Fleet: 14 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, including 10 PSVs, 3 subsea vessels, and 1 RRV.
  • Workforce: 402 seamen employed, plus 14 administrative staff.
Vessels Offshore Energy OSV

Related Offshore News

Copyright evannovostro/AdobeStock

Borr Drilling Reports Strong Q4
Copyright luzitanija/AdobeStock

Guyana, Dominican Confer on Oil Drilling, Refining

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

TDI-Brooks Completes Trinidad Geotechnical Project

TDI-Brooks Completes Trinidad

Havila Shipping Reports Stable Q4 2024 Results

Havila Shipping Reports Stable

Aker BP Employs DrillDocs’ AI-Enabled Solution to Enhance Wellbore Stability

Aker BP Employs DrillDocs’ AI-

BP Slashes Renewables, Increases Oil and Gas Investments

BP Slashes Renewables, Increas

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine