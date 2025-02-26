Apollo to Progress Design for Repurposing of Oil Platforms for Hydrogen Production

Engineering and energy advisory consultancy Apollo has secured Phase 2 concept definition contract from Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) for the Hydrogen Offshore Production (HOP2), which aims to progress the design of 500MW offshore hydrogen production facility for HOP2.

The second phase of the project builds on Apollo’s earlier work, and aims to further develop the design of a 500 MW offshore hydrogen production facility, using the existing Ninian Central Platform substructure as a template asset.

Funded by the Scottish Government's Just Transition Fund, the HOP2 project is a flagship initiative to demonstrate the feasibility of large-scale offshore green hydrogen production.

By using existing oil and gas infrastructure, the project represents a critical step in the transition to renewable energy, reducing emissions while repurposing legacy assets.

Apollo’s scope in the project includes developing detailed designs for topsides, integrating systems such as electrolysis, water treatment, and hydrogen compression, and addressing key safety and environmental challenges to ensure compliance and sustainability.

Also, the firm is tasked with preparing a Class 4 cost estimate and comprehensive project schedule to support future pre-FEED and FEED phases.

"We’re delighted to continue our partnership with NZTC and build on the successes of Phase 1. This next phase is a significant opportunity to demonstrate how legacy infrastructure can play a role in the energy transition,” said Phil Westmorland, Apollo’s Director of Decarbonisation.

“Affordable, efficient hydrogen production at scale is key to establishing the U.K. as a global hydrogen leader while supporting the transition to net zero. The HOP2 project demonstrates the potential of repurposed assets to enhance hydrogen production, and with Apollo, we're excited to advance phase two,” added Emma Swiergon, Technology Manager at the NZTC.