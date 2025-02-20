Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Huisman Unveils Performance Insights: A Data-Driven Solution for Enhanced Predictability

Image Courtesy Huisman
Image Courtesy Huisman

Huisman announces the launch of its latest innovation in data-driven solutions, Performance Insights. This application empowers Huisman equipment owners to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and ensure the longevity of their equipment through comprehensive usage monitoring, advanced system analytics, and condition monitoring.

The Performance Insights application, accessible via the client portal myHuisman©, analyses equipment data to provide actionable insights across key areas such as equipment performance, alarms and warnings, energy consumption, and component usage. These insights enable clients to make justified, data-driven decisions to maximize operational uptime, improve maintenance scheduling, and streamline project efficiency. The introduction of Performance Insights marks the beginning of a new era in equipment monitoring. It is developed for clients focused on project analysis and

Technology Data analytics

