Brava Energia to Connect Four More Wells to Atlanta FPSO

Brazil's Brava Energia will connect four more wells to its Atlanta field in the first half of 2025, as it starts shipping oil to commodity trading firm Trafigura under a supply deal for six million barrels.

That will bring the total number of wells connected to its floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) to six, Brava's head of offshore operations Carlos Mastrangelo told reporters onboard the vessel during a visit on Tuesday.

"We currently have two wells, we will connect two more in little over a month, and two more by the end of June."

Atlanta produces around 26,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), said Mastrangelo. He declined to detail how much it would be able to produce with six wells, but added that the FPSO's total capacity was 50,000 bpd.

Brava, formed from a merger between 3R Petroleum and Enauta last year, started production on Atlanta in December, and expects to offload its first cargo of 1 million barrels to Trafigura over the weekend, said Mastrangelo. In January, the firm produced around 67.615 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The firm should also reach a final investment decision on whether to drill two more wells in Atlanta in the "next few weeks", said Mastrangelo, adding that if the decision is made, a drilling vessel would become available towards the end of the year.

The vessel could then also be used to drill wells in Brava's Papa-Terra and Malombe fields, said the director.

Mastrangelo, who is set to leave the firm in April after four years, will be replaced by Carlos Travassos, a former executive of Brazil's state-run Petrobras PETR4.SA.





(Reuters - Reporting by Fabio Teixeira; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)