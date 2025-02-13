Brava Energia Signs Supply Deal with Trafigura for Atlanta Oil

Brazilian oil and gas firm Brava Energia has signed a contract with Trafigura for the sale of oil from the Atlanta field, offshore Brazil.

The contract is for the sale of a total volume of 6MM barrels of oil produced by the consortium in Atlanta field, 80% of which is held by Brava Energia, and 20% by Westlawn.

Westlawn acquired 20% stake participating interest in the BS-4 concession, which includes the Atlanta and Oliva fields, from Enauta in March 2024, which later merged with 3R Petroleum to form Brava Energia.

The contract has flexible terms that allow profit sharing through cargo combinations, access to specific markets for Atlanta oil type and competitive financing lines. The oil pricing is tied to international low-sulfur bunker reference prices, according to Brava Energia.

Brava Energia has been producing oil from the Atlanta field using the FPSO Petrojarl I, which has been replaced by larger capacity FPSO Atlanta.

The FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50,000 barrels of oil and 140,000 barrels of water per day, and to stock 1.6 million barrels of oil.

Brava Energia started production from the Atlanta FPSO early in January 2025.