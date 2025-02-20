Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chevron Extends Shelf Drilling Scepter Rig’s Stay Off Nigeria

Shelf Drilling Scepter rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)
Shelf Drilling Scepter rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has secured a one-year extension with Chevron for its Shelf Drilling Scepter jack-up rig offshore Nigeria.

The extension will begin in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, extending the commitment until July 2026.

The total added contract value is approximately $50 million, Shelf Drilling reported.

Chevron awarded a two year to Shelf Drilling for the rig back in 2023, worth approximately $118 million, and scheduled to last until July 2025.

The contract also had a one year-option, which has now been exercised.

The Shelf Drilling Scepter rig is of the Keppel FELS Super B Class design. It has a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 feet (10,668 meters) and a maximum water depth of 350 feet (106.68 meters). It can accommodate 150 people. The rig was built in 2008 and upgraded in 2019.

