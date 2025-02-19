Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Strohm, UNITECH Unite for Enhanced Subsea Pipeline Solutions

Integrated system for the transportation of fluids and gases (Credit: Strohm)
Integrated system for the transportation of fluids and gases (Credit: Strohm)

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Strohm, and provider of subsea connection systems UNITECH Offshore have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop and commercialize an integrated system for the transportation of fluids and gases.

Under the MoU, the two companies are creating a subsea, end-to-end jumper connection solution without flange which reduces the risk of leaks and simplifies the installation process.

UNITECH’s connector will be integrated with Strohm’s TCP end-fitting, creating a flange-less interface.

“By joining forces with UNITECH Offshore, we develop an integrated system that not only simplifies installation, but also ensures long-lasting flange-less performance in the most challenging conditions,” said Martin van Onna, Strohm’s CEO.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing subsea connectivity with engineered simplicity.

“By integrating our robust, installation-friendly UH-500 Series connector with Strohm’s thermoplastic composite pipe, we are providing a seamless, flange-less system that further enhances installation efficiency while ensuring reliable, high-pressure performance across a wide range of subsea applications,” added Frode Hellesøe, CEO of UNITECH Offshore.

