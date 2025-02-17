Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CorPower Gets Funding for Wave Energy Scale-Up

Image_Courtesy_CorPower Ocean
Image_Courtesy_CorPower Ocean

CorPower Ocean was selected as a winner of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program and has been awarded €2.5 million in grant and a pre-commitment of €15 million in equity investment, totaling €17.5 million, to accelerate the commercialization of its wave energy tech. This funding is part of the 2024 EIC Challenge “Renewable energy resources and their whole value chain.” 

The EIC Accelerator supports high-impact innovations and scaleups across Europe. In its most competitive call to date, CorPower Ocean emerged as one of 71 companies selected from a pool of 1,211 applicants, underscoring the transformative potential of its technology and its impact on a low-cost, net-zero energy system. "This significant funding from the EIC Accelerator is a validation of the groundbreaking work our team is doing in harnessing the power of ocean waves," said Patrik Möller, CEO of CorPower Ocean. "With this support, we can accelerate our work to bring our robust and efficient wave energy solutions to the global market, contributing to a sustainable and resilient energy future." 

The company's innovative approach has also attracted substantial private investments, most recently with a €32 million Series B1 funding round announced in October 2024.

Technology Finance Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Ocean News Wave Energy

Related Offshore News

Eco Wave Finds Partner for Wave Energy Project in India
AR1100 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Proteus Marine Renewables)

Japan’s First Megawatt-Scale Tidal Energy Turbine Hits...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

CorPower Gets Funding for Wave Energy Scale-Up

CorPower Gets Funding for Wave

FMS Expands Survey, Positioning Capabilities with Acquisition

FMS Expands Survey, Positionin

Belgian Energy Island Faces Three-Year Delay as Elia Postpones HVDC Contracts

Belgian Energy Island Faces Th

Eni Agrees Gas Export Offshore Cyprus via Egypt’s Existing Infrastructure

Eni Agrees Gas Export Offshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine