SBM Offshore, Petrobras to Assess Application of Carbon Capture Tech on FPSOs

SBM Offshore FPSO with Carbon Capture Modules (Credit: SBM Offshore)
SBM Offshore and Petrobras have signed an agreement to study the application of carbon capture modules on floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units.

The module design is based on an engineering and design study between SBM Offshore and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), qualified by DNV. It is based on a combination of MHI’s proprietary CO2 capture technology and SBM Offshore’s Fast4ward principles.

This compact modular solution allows a significant reduction of the overall emissions associated with the production of oil and gas from FPSOs, according to SBM Offshore.

The solution is being developed as part of SBM Offshore’s emissionZERO program.

The scope of the study covers the design and the commercial evaluation of various carbon capture systems configurations to be installed on future FPSOs deployed on Petrobras fields, including various turbine types and machinery set up, a number of gas flow rates and gas turbine power installed, and various CO2 concentrations and gas composition.

The CO2 capture solution will apply MHI's proprietary Advanced KM CDR Process technology, jointly developed with The Kansai Electric Power Company.

“The signature of this study demonstrates the trust that Petrobras has in SBM Offshore as an ocean infrastructure pioneer. We continue to work towards decarbonization solutions in the design of our products and in our offshore operations.

“Through this study, we will be able to advance the carbon capture module design jointly with our partner MHI for CO2 reduction on future FPSOs,” said Olivier Icyk, Chief Business Officer at SBM Offshore.

