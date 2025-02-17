New Oil Discovery Validates Potential of Buzios Field

Petrobras has made an oil discovery at the Búzios field, reaffirming the pre-salt potential of the field located in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

Petrobras confirmed the presence of oil with the drilling of well 9-BUZ-99D-RJS, located in the western region of the Búzios field.

This is a new accumulation in a zone below the main reservoir, the company said.

The well is located 189 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro and was drilled at a water depth of 1,940 meters.

Tests conducted from a depth of 5,600 meters confirmed the presence of oil reservoirs through electrical profiles, which will later be characterized through laboratory analyses.

The Búzios Shared Reservoir Consortium, comprised of Petrobras as the operator (88.98% stake), in partnership with CNOOC (7.34%) and CNPC (3.67%), with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as the manager, will continue analyzing the results to proceed with activities in the area.