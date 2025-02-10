India Set to Launch Oil and Gas Licensing Later This Week

India will launch rounds for oil and gas blocks licensing this week, Oil Minister Hardeep S Puri said on Monday.

Puri said that he hopes energy supply issues will be discussed during the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for later this week.

"I will be surprised if sourcing of energy will not figure during the discussion," Puri added.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)