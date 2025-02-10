Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

India Set to Launch Oil and Gas Licensing Later This Week

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

India will launch rounds for oil and gas blocks licensing this week, Oil Minister Hardeep S Puri said on Monday.

Puri said that he hopes energy supply issues will be discussed during the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for later this week.

"I will be surprised if sourcing of energy will not figure during the discussion," Puri added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: CNOOC)

CNOOC Starts Production at Offshore Oil Filed Equipped...
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Initial Drilling Results Raise Questions on South Korea’s...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market: Strong Growth, Volatility in Coming 5 Years

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market:

Current News

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market: Strong Growth, Volatility in Coming 5 Years

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market:

Svanehøj CO₂ Pumps for INEOS’ Projectg Greensand

Svanehøj CO₂ Pumps for INEOS’

ADNOC Secures LNG Supply Deal with India's BPCL

ADNOC Secures LNG Supply Deal

India Set to Launch Oil and Gas Licensing Later This Week

India Set to Launch Oil and Ga

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine