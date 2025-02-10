Strategic Marine to Build Survey Vessel for Odyssey Group

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has signed a shipbuilding contract with Odyssey Group for a multi-purpose survey vessel, which will operated offshore Australia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Strategic Marine will construct the advanced survey vessel tailored to meet Odyssey Group’s specific operational needs.

The vessel will be equipped with the latest technology, including gyro-stabilization for improved vessel stability and operational capability, a moonpool will be provided for the launching and recovery of survey equipment and a reinforced aft deck to facilitate a possible future A-frame installation, all of which to aid marine exploration, research, and survey tasks as required.

The vessel will also be fitted with a deck crane coupled with an open transom with rollers and tugger winch for ease of buoy servicing.

It will be powered by twin Caterpillar C18s and props, coupled with twin bow thrusters for increased maneuverability.

With an overall length (LOA) of 24 meters, and Australia Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) notations, the vessel to be used for both passenger transport and for further offshore operations.

The new survey vessel will be equipped to operate in challenging environments, including offshore and deep-water regions, enhancing Odyssey Group’s operational capabilities.

The vessel’s construction will begin immediately, with delivery anticipated for the fourth quarter of 2025.