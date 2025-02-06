CFE Engineers Delivers Suction Piles for Chevron’s Jansz-lo Compression Project

CFE Engineers Asia, a subsidiary of provider of rigging and mooring equipment solutions Franklin Offshore, has completed the fabrication and load-out of 12 suction piles for Chevron’s $4 billion Jansz-lo compression project offshore Western Australia.

Franklin Offshore was awarded the fabrication project for the 12 mooring suction piles by Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering).

Chevron hired Hanwha Ocean in early 2022 for the construction of the field control station for the Jansz-Io Compression Project. The value of the contract awarded by Chevron to Hanwha Ocean was approximately $545 million.

Fabricated in Singapore, each of the 12 suction piles weighed around 375 tonnes, totaling nearly 4,500 tonnes.

The massive piles were lifted using Franklin Offshore's NEXUS High Performance Synthetic Sling capabilities, making them one of the heaviest ever manufactured.

The suction piles are said to be critical components of the FSC, a cornerstone of plans to leverage enhanced production from the Jansz-Io field.

“The Jansz-Io compression project aims to extend the operational life of the Jansz-Io field. The addition of the new field control station and the associated mooring system, including the suction piles fabricated by CFE Engineers, will play a pivotal role in achieving this objective.

“Successfully fabricating and delivering these mammoth structures highlights the remarkable technical and engineering expertise available from our people at CFE Engineers,” said Edmund Chan, COO & Director of Franklin Offshore.

The Jansz–Io gas fields are located within production licenses WA‐36‐L, WA‐39‐L, and WA40L, about 200 km off the northwest coast of Western Australia in water depths of approximately 1,350 meters.

Chevron, as the operator of the Gorgon gas project, and its partners agreed in July 2021 to proceed with the Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project, with the investment estimated at around $4 billion.

Chevron said at the time that it would take about five years to finish the construction and installation work.