ABS Approves Collapsible Floating Wind Platform

ABS has issued a statement of maturity to Aikido’s floating wind platform which is designed to be assembled more quickly in smaller port areas and transported using existing barges. This could enable faster and cheaper development of floating offshore wind projects.

As part of the process, ABS witnessed a successful upending demonstration of the Aikido One unit, a 1:4-scale floating wind platform. The test exhibited the platform’s ability to quickly deploy from its collapsed transportation configuration into an upright, floating configuration.

ABS granted approval in principle for the technology in 2022 and has worked closely with Aikido throughout the development of the platform.

To date, ABS is responsible for directly assisting with various offshore wind projects totaling over 80 megawatts.



