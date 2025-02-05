Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ABS Approves Collapsible Floating Wind Platform

Source: ABS
Source: ABS

ABS has issued a statement of maturity to Aikido’s floating wind platform which is designed to be assembled more quickly in smaller port areas and transported using existing barges. This could enable faster and cheaper development of floating offshore wind projects.

As part of the process, ABS witnessed a successful upending demonstration of the Aikido One unit, a 1:4-scale floating wind platform. The test exhibited the platform’s ability to quickly deploy from its collapsed transportation configuration into an upright, floating configuration.

ABS granted approval in principle for the technology in 2022 and has worked closely with Aikido throughout the development of the platform.
To date, ABS is responsible for directly assisting with various offshore wind projects totaling over 80 megawatts.

Offshore Products Marine renewables Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

Tango FLNG (Credit: Exmar)

Tango FLNG Tops Guaranteed Production at Eni’s Gas Field...
Image courtesy Aircat Vessels

VIDEO: AIRCAT Crewliner takes Shape to Service Offshore...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

deugro Strengthens U.S. Presence with New Houston Office

deugro Strengthens U.S. Presen

McDermott Concludes Work at PTTEP’s Kikeh Gas Field Off Malaysia

McDermott Concludes Work at PT

Tango FLNG Tops Guaranteed Production at Eni’s Gas Field Offshore Congo

Tango FLNG Tops Guaranteed Pro

Johan Sverdrup Oil Field Goes Back in Production Following Outage

Johan Sverdrup Oil Field Goes

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine